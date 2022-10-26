The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the OffenderWatch safety app.
With nearly 300 sex offenders in Bannock County alone, the sheriff’s office wants to let parents know about an app that allows you to track those sex offenders in your area.
“The app that we have is “OffenderWatch”. So, OffenderWatch is a program that they use nationally that has all of the registered sex offenders in it. So if I have a registered sex offender in Bannock County and we have some investigative notes on it, we have their address, phone numbers, vehicles, photos of them, their current charges. All of that stuff is wrapped up into an offender watch,” said Lieutenant Jeremy Taysom with the Bannock County Sheriff’s office.
With Halloween less than a week away, the sheriff’s office wants to help parents know which houses their children should avoid when trick-or-treating.
“The big thing for Halloween is we want to make sure we know where our kids are trick-or-treating and we want them to be safe. And so with this app, it shows you where sex offenders live and whether you want to trick-or-treat at that place or not, that it up to you, but it just gives us some more information to keep our kids safe,” said Lt. Taysom.
Taysom suggests that parents should search for offenders on their trick-or-treat route and near any addresses where their children spend time.
Through the search feature - or the map - the app will pinpoint right where offenders live.
“The app is important because it just gives us another tool as parents and family members to be able to protect our kids and have them let us know where they are at and just to help protect them at a distance,” said Lt. Taysom.
To download this app you can go to your devices app store, or you can visit the Bannock County Sheriff's Office Website and there is a QR code for the app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.