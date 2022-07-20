The Bannock County Veteran Service outreach program is expanding to south Bannock County.
The Veteran services department will now host monthly outreach sessions for people living outside of Pocatello - who currently have limited access to services.
With veterans all across Eastern Idaho, it may be hard for some to travel to get assistance with benefits, but the Bannock County Veteran Service outreach program has just made it easier.
“What I had found is that Veterans are getting confused by my office space because I am located at ISU on the third floor of the Student Union Building. So some people think that I am only serving Veterans that are going to school, but that isn’t true, I serve veterans throughout Bannock County. So in order to meet Veterans in their community and in their space and where they are at, I have been going to Downey, McCammon, we’d eventually like to go to Lava and reach out to all of those South Bannock County cities to visit with Veterans and their family members,” said Melissa Hartman, the Bannock County Veterans Service Coordinator.
Originally, Veterans service coordinator Melissa Hartman was going to make all of the trips solo, but after mentioning it in a meeting, a group stepped forward to help her out.
".. that is when the Idaho Military Division lesion said ‘Hey, I’ve been wanting to do that too, can I join you?’ and so we did, and I think that it is very possible that we might see some other partners coming in and going with us eventually to those because it is going to be something that we can do. It is going to be a service we can provide to people in our community,” said Hartman.
Every second Wednesday of the month, veterans and their family members can speak to an advocate at the Downey Public Library from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Advocates can assist local veterans in applying for benefits they earned during service.
“Our best work isn’t always done in the office, our best work is done when we are meeting people where they are at, and a lot of times with Veterans we have people who are ill, who might be homebound and/or who might have reasons that won’t allow them to come all the way into Pocatello to get services. So it just makes sense for me to be mobile,” said Hartman.
For more information about the outreach events or Veteran benefits, you can call the Bannock County Veteran Services office at 208-282-4245.
The first of these outreach meetings started last week.
