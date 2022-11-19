Today was the Bannock Feral Friends fundraiser at the Bannock Humane Society.
This fundraiser was a meal fundraiser, volunteers from all over brought home made soups and stews for people to purchase.
This event was to fundraise money to help spay and neuter cats and kittens all across Bannock County to ensure that the feral cat population stops increasing.
Because Bannock Feral Friends is a non-profit organization, volunteers are finding themselves paying out of pocket to get these cats and kittens spayed or neutered, so fundraising any money they can goes a long way.
“We are trying to raise money to be able to continue to spay and neuter community cats, feral cats, we have a large number of cats that need help here in the city of Pocatello that are not spayed and neutered and the population is just increasing and increasing and we need to slow it down and as a community we need to come together and start getting things taken care of here,” said Katie Christian, the President of Bannock Feral Friends.
If you weren’t able to make it Saturday, but still want to donate you can donate through Venmo at BannockFeralFriends and if you are interested in adopting one of Bannock Feral Friends cat’s you can visit their Facebook page.
