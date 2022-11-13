Bannock Feral Friends needs the community's help next Saturday, November 19th.
From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Bannock Feral Friends will be taking over the Bannock Humane Society building at 850 Barton road for a meal fundraiser.
This fundraiser is to help support the Bannock Feral Friends program which traps feral cats all across Bannock county and spays and neuters them before taming them and finding them a forever home...
At the event there will be cats up for adoption as well as hot meals available for purchase...
A hot meal is $9 per person and $25 for a family of 4.
