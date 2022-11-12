Saturday was the Bannock Humane Society’s monthly adoption event.
There were three successful dog adoptions, however no cat adoptions today.
The Bannock Humane Society has many cats and kittens ready to go to their forever home.
And-- the humane society always needs foster families for all of their animals.
To view their adoptable pets or to get in contact with them about becoming a foster you can visit the humane society's website at bannockhumanesociety.org.
