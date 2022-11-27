Next Saturday, December 3rd is the Bannock Humane Society's annual Christmas with the Animals event.
This event is a fund raiser for the humane society, which fully operates off of donations and volunteers.
There will be baked goods, handmade gifts, raffles, and a silent auction.
Santa Paws will also be in attendance, so you can bring down your furry friend to get their pictures taken with Santa.
The Santa Paws pictures will be from 9am to 11am but the rest of the event will last until 3pm.
For more information on this event or to view the humane society's adoptable animals you can visit their website at bannockhumanesociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.