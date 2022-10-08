On Saturday the Bannock Humane Society held their “meow-loween” adoption event. The shelter currently has dogs and kittens ready to find their forever homes, they are also always looking for foster homes for their animals.
To view the bannock humane society’s adoptable pets you can visit their website at bannockhumanesociety.org and click on the “animal adoptions” tab or follow their Facebook page, where they post adoption events.
