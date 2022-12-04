Saturday was the annual Christmas For the Animals event run by the Bannock Humane Society...
For over twenty years the Humane Society has held this event.
There were baked goods, a silent auction, raffle baskets, and hand made gifts and items.
This event is a fund raiser for the Humane Society, which fully operates off of donations and volunteers.
Santa Paws was in attendance taking pictures with all the animals who came to see him.
This event ran from 9 am to 3 pm and was busy from beginning to end.
With the money counted so far, the event raised over $4,000 for the Bannock Humane Society.
The Humane Society is always looking for animal fosters and food donations, to help out the shelter you can visit their website at bannockhumanesociety.org.
