Saturday was the 9th annual Cranksgiving event held by Barrie's Ski and Sports Shop.
It was a bike ride that started at Barrie’s and ended at the Idaho Food Bank here in Pocatello.
To meet the increased need for assistance in Bannock County, berries have been collecting turkeys and monetary donations to help feed families in need for Thanksgiving.
A big group met at Barrie’s Saturday morning at 10:00, loaded up the turkeys into the food bank truck, and had a police escort from Barrie’s to the food bank.
Barrie’s goal was to donate 1,000 turkeys to the Idaho Food Bank this year.
“This community has been absolutely unbelievable throughout the years. I think we only had 43 turkeys on Tuesday and right now we have over 1,200 turkeys to be able to feed the families that need it for Thanksgiving,” said Barrie Hunt, the owner of Barrie’s Ski and Sport Shop.
And the food bank is still accepting turkeys and monetary items until Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
