A local middle school has recently introduced a new challenge into their school.
Alameda Middle School here in Pocatello has created a program called “Be The Impact” among their students.
This is Trey Steed, a student at Alameda Middle School who suffers from epilepsy.
After recovering from an intense brain surgery he missed a lot of school, causing his social circle to be smaller than the rest of his classmates.
After finding out that Trey was being bullied by his classmates, his mother Amy reached out to the school for help, and created a program called “Be The Impact”.
“Be The Impact was kind of a grass roots project started by one of our parents, Amy Steed, and she just wanted to be able to create a program to incentivize, not only kindness but being just a good friend and a good human. Middle school sometimes is a transitional time in a kid's life and they can always use an additional friend,” Said Alameda Assistant Principal Krystel Lockyer.
Be The Impact is more than an anti-bullying campaign. It encourages kindness, inclusion, standing up for those who need an advocate, and being an impact in someone else's life...
“You can make an impact in someone’s day by something as simple as: a smile, a compliment, being a friend, or standing up for someone,” Said a group of Alameda students.
Students are able to fill out postcards and nominate a student in the school for an act of kindness or simply to give compliments to other students.
Each week during their Friday morning announcements, winners will be selected from the nominations of their peers. There are weekly challenges to have a positive impact and a party at the end of the year.
Assistant Principal Lockyer, says this program brings accountability to students' actions.
“Regardless of their actions, good or bad, they have an impact on others and it doesn’t require anything to be kind and to be helpful and to be a friend to someone when they need it.”
