The Benton Connection Trail is now open to the public.
This project has been in the works for over a year now, and just last week the project was complete.
The 300-foot long, 10-foot wide non-motorized pathway runs along the north side of Benton Street bridge and connects south 1st avenue to south 2nd avenue.
Benton Connection Trail is one continuous sidewalk from end to end.
The trail features street art designed and painted by local artists and volunteers.
Feature lighting has been installed along the trail and waste receptacles will be added to the trail later this year.
Volunteers from Grace Lutheran school, Idaho State University, and the local art community coordinated to paint the pathway.
“The Benton Connection Trail is primarily funded through two ifft grants and a grant through the state of Idaho Parks and Recreation department. It is designed to help connectivity back into our community, so connecting our ISU area into the warehouse, or the historic downtown Pocatello area and really just start to connect and build connectivity and inclusivity back into our community,” said Becky Robison, the Public Works Department Project Manager.
There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony with food trucks and live music this Friday at 5:15pm at South 2nd Ave.
