Best in Sports 2022
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
The Heroes Defense Team delivers presents to first responders, two local businesses provide meals for emergency crews, and a local fire crew have their groceries paid for. Read moreThe Bright Side for Friday, December 30
- Pocatello
-
- 0
A local tow company offered a free tow over the holidays. Read moreA Local Tow Company Offered Free Tows Over the Holiday
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Pocatello, ID
-
- 0
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Blackfoot, ID
-
- 0
The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at Short Stop gas station located at 985 S Broadway St in Blackfoot just before 1:30 Sunday morning. Read moreStabbing in Blackfoot Early Sunday Morning
Kylie Gibson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Pennsylvania
-
- 0
UPDATE: Authorities have arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger. He was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 3:00 a.m. in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Friday. Kohberger was being held for extradition in Monroe County Court for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Poli… Read moreUPDATE: Police Identify Suspect Arrested in the Moscow Homicides Case
Matt Davenport's Storm Tracker Forecast for Monday, January 2
- Pocatello & Chubbuck
-
- 0
A local ride share company will be giving free rides home on New Year's Eve. Read moreFree Rides on New Year's Eve
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Pocatlello, ID
-
- 0
With another incoming storm bringing snow to the area, the Idaho Transportation Department is preparing to keep our roads clear. Read moreITD Sees Record Number of Snowplows Hit This Season
- Chubbuck
-
- 0
A local holiday light show display is lighting up a neighborhood in Chubbuck. Read moreHoliday Light Show Lights Up Chubbuck Neighborhood
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
245, that’s the number of crashes and slide offs reported to or responded by Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho from December 14 to the 26. Read moreISP Responds to Hundreds of Slide-offs and Crashes in the Last Two Weeks
- Pocatello & Chubbuck
-
- 0
A local ride share company will be giving free rides home on New Year's Eve. Read moreFree Rides on New Year's Eve
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Pocatlello, ID
-
- 0
With another incoming storm bringing snow to the area, the Idaho Transportation Department is preparing to keep our roads clear. Read moreITD Sees Record Number of Snowplows Hit This Season
- Chubbuck
-
- 0
A local holiday light show display is lighting up a neighborhood in Chubbuck. Read moreHoliday Light Show Lights Up Chubbuck Neighborhood
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
245, that’s the number of crashes and slide offs reported to or responded by Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho from December 14 to the 26. Read moreISP Responds to Hundreds of Slide-offs and Crashes in the Last Two Weeks
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletter Signup
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Storm Tracker Weather
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.