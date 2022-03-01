A new bipartisan bill that would create new rules around rental application fees, has passed a house committee and now heads to the full house for voting.
If House Bill 617 is passed, it is really the only protection in place for renters in Idaho.
House Bill 617 would create new rules around rental application fees. It is meant to protect Idaho renters from landlords who charge fees for profit.
“It implements, it codifies best practices for landlords and for property managers and it makes it the law, so best practices for them become the law. it requires property managers and landlords to identify the criteria that they identify potential renters from and they can’t charge an application fee unless they actually have an apartment available against which to apply,” Said Representative James Ruchti.
House Bill 617 would also not allow landlords to collect fees from multiple applicants for a single unit, unless the applicant agrees to be placed on a waiting list.
It would also require that landlords disclose the criteria for an acceptable application, such as credit score, income, criminal history, employment or employment history or rental history.
If passed, this bill would be enforced by the Idaho Consumer Protection Act.
“The law that my bill contains, what it does is it gives the Idaho consumer protection act another tool, and they can use it in the Idaho consumer protection act case,” Said Ruchti.
Ruchti says that he thinks this bill is a step in the right direction for renters in Idaho.
“Right here in our community, I hear story after story about challenges renters face because there is not enough inventory, we don’t have enough apartments, we don’t have enough homes to rent. So there is a certain segment of our community that is really struggling, they need help,” Ruchti Said.
Ruchti says they are finalizing some last minute fixes to the bill, but should be in front of the house sometime next week.
