It’s been 28 years since Ligertown took over Lava Hot Springs and Idaho Public Television just aired a Ligertown special last week.
This documentary takes viewers through the whole timeline of Ligertown.
A warning -- the video you are about to see could be graphic for some viewers.
Last week Idaho Public Television aired a special on their Idaho Experience series called Ligertown.
The 30 minute documentary details when the ligers escaped into Lava Hot Springs in September 1995.
Aaron Kunz, the Ligertown producer and writer began writing and producing this documentary in 2021.
“We were still in the heart of COVID at the time, our very first interview was with Sheriff Lorin Nielsen and we sat down with him in a hotel in Pocatello because we couldn’t go to the Sheriff’s office, we couldn’t go many places at that point but we definitely wanted to tell the story. It took us about two years to get it to air,” said Kunz.
Kunz says he's wanted to tell the story of Ligertown for many years now.
“We had originally started to do this earlier, back in 2020. The producer/writer who was working on it eventually decided he was going to leave Idaho Public Television and so I saw the opportunity. East Idaho is my home, I grew up in Blackfoot, I worked in Eastern Idaho for many many years and so I was like, what better chance than to tell a story that I think is very interesting, and two get me back to where I feel like I am home,” said Kunz.
Ligertown turned the small city of Lava Hot Springs into a hotspot for national news.
“This made some really big headlines, you saw satellite trucks all outside of Lava Hot Springs, when it happened. There were news stories from around the world, keep in mind back in 1995, we were waiting on a verdict from the OJ Simpson trial right at about the same time and just before that happened, Ligertown happened and that’s what took the world by storm,” said Kunz.
And what surprised Kunz the most while putting together this documentary?
"How many people had forgotten, one of the first things I did when I started to work on this documentary was head up to Lava Hot Springs, and start just asking people about Ligertown, what do you remember, what can you think about Ligertown and a lot of people I found, and was very surprised about was not a lot of people had remembered or even heard of Ligertown," Kunz said.
If you missed the documentary you'll get the chance to see it on march 11th at Portneuf Valley Brewing at 3 p.m.
Or you can watch it online at idahoptv.org.
