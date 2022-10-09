On Saturday the Chaplains of Idaho hosted a Blessing of the Badges event.
The Iconic Idaho Falls waterfalls were illuminated blue for the inaugural event.
Faith leaders from all denominations were invited to join Chaplains of Idaho in blessing the badges of our local heroes in law enforcement.
The blessing took place on the waterfall overlook after sunset.
Badges of law enforcement personnel, K-9’s, patrol vehicles and swat vehicles were all blessed.
Chaplains of Idaho is a non-profit organization committed to serving first responder personnel and their families, victims of crime, tragedies, and the community at large.
Chaplains of Idaho currently serves 9 agencies in 5 counties in Eastern Idaho.
