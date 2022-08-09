The American Red Cross is seeing a decrease in their blood supply, so for the month of August, they are offering an incentive to donate.
Summer is usually the time the Red Cross sees a decrease in blood supply, but recently they are seeing a 20% drop in blood supply.
Just over 60% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood, however only about 3% of the population does so.
Just one hour of your time donating blood can save up to three lives.
To get people to donate the Red Cross is offering an incentive for the month of August.
“Anyone who comes out and donates in August is automatically entered into a drawing to potentially win free gas for a whole year. I mean who doesn’t want free gas for a year? And anybody who gives in August is also given a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice, just as a way to say thank you,” said Matt Ochsner with the Red Cross of Idaho.
Every blood type is encouraged for donation, but especially type O- blood due to the fact that it is the first thing hospitals reach for when they don’t have time to determine a patient's blood type.
Some may wonder what happens to their blood once it is donated… the Red Cross has a unique way of letting you know.
“Once you donate blood, it goes to one of our labs or processing centers where it is tested, and then it is sent out to hospitals and medical centers from there. If you sign up for our donor app, two weeks after you donate blood, you’ll get a notification on our app that will tell you where your blood ended up and what hospital your blood ended up. It is always a great feeling, it kind of goes full circle and connects the dots for you,” said Ochsner.
Ochsner says that blood donations are appreciated because they are used in so many different ways.
“There are so many folks out there from cancer patients, to those undergoing surgery, those in car crashes, expecting mothers that depend on this blood being on hospital shelves when they need it most. You just think about how many people you know in your world who are undergoing cancer treatment for example, there are just so many people. That blood is literally saving people’s lives and that is why we are really encouraging folks to come on out and roll up a sleeve, raise your hand, and give the gift of life,” said Ochsner.
To find a donation site near you, you can visit redcrossblood.org and type in your zip code, which will list all of the upcoming drives in your area.
