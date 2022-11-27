Bonneville County Sheriff's Office
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a shooting incident in the 3400 E. Block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin.
 
Around 1:30pm Deputies and Ambulance personnel responded to a report of a shooting at that location and subsequently contacted two individuals involved.
 
One was transported to the hospital by ambulance and is currently being treated for injuries.  
 
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
Deputies have contacted all parties involved and the scene is secure.  
