Bonneville County Shooting Investigation
Kylie Gibson
The 5A Southeast Idaho Conference announced their all-conference selections for football. The conference includes Highland, Rigby, Thunder Ridge, and Madison. The selections were: Read more5A Southeast Idaho Conference Announces Football All-Conference Selections
Joey Dubois
Irwin, ID
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a shooting incident in the 3400 E. Block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin. Read moreBonneville County Shooting Investigation
Kylie Gibson
Bannock County, ID
On Saturday just before 2:30 p.m. troopers responded to milepost 75 of southbound I-15 on reports of a road rage incident after 911 dispatchers received calls from the occupants of the two involved vehicles. Arriving troopers contacted the drivers of a silver 2004 Honda Accord and a gray 201… Read moreRoad Rage Incident
Kylie Gibson
To fit right in with small business Saturday, Saturday was the 6th annual Crafts and Drafts event at Portneuf Valley Brewing. Read moreCrafts and Drafts Event
Kylie Gibson
The Boise State Broncos capped off an undefeated conference schedule on Saturday, defeating Utah State 42-23 at Albertson's Stadium. Read moreBoise State Defeats Utah State 42-23 in Regular Season Finale
Joey Dubois
Matt Davenport's Storm Tracker Forecast for Friday, November 25.
This holiday season the Pocatello Animal Shelter needs the community's help gathering pet supplies. Read morePocatello Animal Shelter Pet Supply Drive
Kylie Gibson
A long-awaited brand new indoor baseball and softball facility is now open in Pocatello. Read moreBe a Dude Academy Opens in Pocatello
Joey Dubois
Portneuf Medical Center’s trauma verification has been extended. This is the third time PMC has earned the verification. Read morePortneuf Medical Center’s Trauma Verification Extension
Kylie Gibson
One local food pantry held their weekly food distribution on Wednesday so that families could have a full Thanksgiving dinner. Read moreValley Mission Helps Feed Families Ahead of Thanksgiving Day
Kylie Gibson
Joey Dubois
Kylie Gibson
Storm Tracker Weather
Dec 2
Dec 3
Dec 9
Dec 16
