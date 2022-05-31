One of the most well-known pieces of Pocatello’s history celebrated 100 years since its dedication today.
The Friends of the Brady Chapel and the Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission hosted the Brady Chapel’s centennial celebration and open house at the chapel, Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Historic Preservation Commission in coordination with the non-profit Friends of the Brady Chapel, raised funds to restore the Brady Chapel. Plans for restoring the chapel include making it ADA accessible, putting the pinnacles back on, and adding a heating system.
Brady Chapel was designed by architect Frank Paradise JR., and it was built during 1919 to 1922, and was added to the National Register in 1979. The chapel includes a tomb of the late Idaho governor and U.S. Senator James H. Brady. The chapel is only open to the public two days a year.
“Right now it is mainly open to the public on memorial day and veterans day and then we do a couple of minor fundraisers throughout the year but we are hoping that with its continued use that we can have it open more often so that the public can come in and see it. We have a bunch of people who come in here and say that this is the first time they’ve ever been here and they’ve lived in Pocatello all of their life. it is pretty significant, people recognize it and want to come inside,” said Latecia Herzog, an architect.
To make a donation to Brady Chapel you can visit the city of Pocatello’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.