According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake was reported at 4:03 Pacific time this Friday morning near Tonopah, Nevada, halfway between Reno and Las Vegas.
The initial quake struck about 4.7 miles deep and at least six sizable aftershocks were recorded shortly thereafter, including two with estimated magnitudes of 5.4.
People from Salt Lake City, Utah to California's Central Valley tweeted that they felt the quake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.