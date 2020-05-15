According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake was reported at 4:03 Pacific time this Friday morning near Tonopah, Nevada, halfway between Reno and Las Vegas.

The initial quake struck about 4.7 miles deep and at least six sizable aftershocks were recorded shortly thereafter, including two with estimated magnitudes of 5.4.

People from Salt Lake City, Utah to California's Central Valley tweeted that they felt the quake.

Tags

Local News

