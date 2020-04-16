The Minidoka Sheriff's office issued an Amber alert for a missing teen last seen in Rupert. The Sheriff's office is asking for the public's helping in the search for Nayeli Micciela Ford a 14-year-old who was last seen in the company of two men.
The alert describes Ford as 5-foot-7, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top with ruffles, denim shorts and white and black Adidas shoes. She is believed to be in imminent danger.
Authorities believe the two suspects are 35-year-old C. Villanueva Galarza, described as having black hair and brown eyes, 5-feet-7 and weighing 145 pounds.
The second man is Sergio J. Anya Alcantar, 6-feet-6 and weighing 140 pounds also with black hair and brown eyes.
The sheriff's office believes Ford has been kidnapped and maybe traveling to California in a gray 2001 Chevrolet Malibu with Idaho license plate: 2M 77260.
The girl has been missing since 7:50 a.m. Thursday morning. If you have information you are asked to call 911 or 208-434-2320
