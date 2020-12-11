UPDATE: Amber Alert for Derek has been canceled. He is been located safely.
 
UPDATE: Idaho Falls Police have activated the Amber Alert system for Derek.
 
ORIGINAL STORY:
 
The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for a missing child, who may be traveling with a non-custodial parent.
 
The child is Derek Jesus Abitia Rodriguez. He is 10-years old, 60 pounds, has brown hair and eyes. The boy is Hispanic and may be wearing read shoes and a black coat.
 
The child may be traveling with his non-custodial parent who is believed to be Gabriella Rodriguez. She is 30-years old and is the child's non-custodial mother.
 
They may be traveling from Idaho Falls to Colorado, possibly through Wyoming or Colorado. Rodriguez may be driving a 2006 blue Chrysler Sebring Sedan – Colorado License Plate – DHR259, or a black 90s model Ford Expedition.
 
The child was last seen at approximately 5:00 p.m.
 
Anyone who has seen the child or the non-custodial parent since 5:00 p.m. should contact IFPD at (208) 529-1200. Anyone who knows their current whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency immediately by calling 911.
