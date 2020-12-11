Tags
Kade Garner
MMJ
New CDC guidelines for quarantining during the pandemic mean you might not have to self-isolate for 14 days. You may be able to isolate for 14, 10 or even seven days. A local health expert explains how to know which length of quarantine time to chose if you've come into contact with someone … Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Idaho Falls, ID
-
- 0
UPDATE: Idaho Falls Police have activated the Amber Alert system for Derek. ORIGINAL STORY: The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for a missing child, who may be traveling with a non-custodial parent. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Pocatello, ID
-
- 0
A recall drive started in September to oust Pocatello/Chubbuck School Trustees Jackie Cranor, Janie Gebhardt, and Chairperson Dave Mattson has moved into its next phase. Read more
Pocatello, ID
-
- 0
On this week's Proud to be Local, we take in the tastes of Himalayan Flavor. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Julian Paras
-
- 0
Two local boys, who share the same heart defect, came together to do something extraordinary. Read more
Julian Paras
Anchor/Producer/MMJ
Pocatello
-
- 0
Covid-19 is impacting every aspect of life, including the amount of paid time off people are taking from work. Read more
Michael Autovino
Morning Meteorologist
Today, the POW*MIA Awareness Association held its annual Bikers for Blood Community Blood Drive. The annual blood drive helps the community in more than one way, including selling wreaths to place of the gravesites of local veterans. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Julian Paras
-
- 0
Julian Paras
Anchor/Producer/MMJ
Pocatello
-
- 0
Michael Autovino
Morning Meteorologist
Kade Garner
MMJ
