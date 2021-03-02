Police have issued an amber alert out of Bingham County.
Police are looking for 14-year-old Francine Corine Baird.
According to authorities she was last seen Monday at 11 p.m.
She is believed to possibly have been abducted and police believe she is in imminent danger.
Baird is a white female, 5'4" and approximately 104 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a blue or black hoodie and blue jeans.
If you have seen Baird or have any information on where she might be, contact the Bingham County Sheriff's Office at 208-785-1234 or call 911.
