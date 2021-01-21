An amber alert was issued out of Ada County for a missing one-year-old boy.
Legend Nico Garza-Cota has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 40 inches tall and weighs about 50 pounds.
Police believe Legend is in imminent danger. He is with his mother, Marisol Garza.
She has black hair, brown eyes, is about 5' 1", weighing 130 pounds.
According to Idaho State Police, she has tattoos on her face, left wrist, and both arms and legs.
Police believe she is driving a 2006 silver Nissan Altima four-door sedan. It has Idaho license plate 2CVC722.
Police said Garza kidnapped Legend on Jan. 19 and has connections to Boise, Twin Falls and Jerome.
Anyone with information about Garza or Legend should call 911 or (208) 377-6790.
