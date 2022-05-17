UPDATE: Suspect is now is custody and the two children are safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
** Endangered Children Alert **
Custodial Kidnapping
The Nampa Police Department is searching for two endangered children who were taken from their grade school by their biological father Tuesday.
The vehicle they are believed to be traveling in was seen in Nampa within the last 2 hours.
The suspect/father is wanted on two warrants:
Sexual Exploitation of a minor, 3 counts
Custodial Interference by Kidnapping, 2 counts
Suspect/Father: James Edward Casselman, 27 years old, white, male, 5’10”, 150 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, wears glasses.
Vehicle: Gray 2009 Ford Fusion, Idaho License 2CVC724
Cayson Casselman, 6 years old, white, male
Zaiden Casselman, 8 years old, white, male
If you know the whereabouts of the children, Mr. Casselman or the listed vehicle, please contact local law enforcement by calling 911.
If you have tip information, please call the tip line we have put in place at 208-465-2206.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.