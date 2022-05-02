Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Custer County in central Idaho... Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho... Southwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho... Northwestern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho... Butte County in southeastern Idaho... Power County in southeastern Idaho... Western Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho... Southwestern Clark County in southeastern Idaho... Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho... Western Bingham County in southeastern Idaho... Northeastern Minidoka County in south central Idaho... * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 533 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Darlington to 7 miles northwest of Southwest Inl to 13 miles west of Springfield to near Rockland, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Pocatello, American Falls, Arco, Mackay, Lake Walcott, American Falls Reservoir, Grouse, Neeley, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Rockland, Minidoka, Atomic City, Darlington, Southeast Inl, Southwest Inl, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport and Cold Water Rest Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...OBSERVED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH