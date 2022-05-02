The 2022 Idaho Gives nonprofit fundraising event is underway.
For Idaho Gives, a statewide campaign to raise money and spread awareness for Idaho nonprofits, the Idaho Nonprofit Center’s regional committee will host a free cookout lunch at the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion on May 4 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The event, titled “May the Fourth be with you,” will offer hamburgers and hotdogs and a mayoral proclamation presentation (at 12 p.m.) in support of Idaho Gives. Community members are encouraged to stop by and visit with their favorite Southeastern Idaho nonprofit organizations.
“This is a chance to be a part of our community's day of giving - an opportunity to unite our community around causes in which we truly believe and help nonprofit organizations connect to the larger community,” said Wendi Ames, director of donor and community engagement at the United Way of Southeastern Idaho.
This event is hosted by the Idaho Nonprofit Center regional committee representatives, including United Way of Southeastern Idaho, Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho National Lab, Idaho Food Bank, and the Pocatello Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce.
“Idaho Gives is a positive event for the nonprofit organizations in our community,” said Matt Davenport, News Director of KPVI News. “It always amazes me to see the donations that people make to the nonprofit of their choice and to hear the stories of how those donations are used to help meet the needs of people in the area.”
Idaho Gives – a program of the Idaho Nonprofit Center and powered by ICCU – is designed to bring the state together, raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits.
“Idaho Gives is one of my favorite events every year because it brings awareness to the great work nonprofits do every day,” said Laura Smith, vice president of community development at Idaho Central Credit Union.
This May 2-5, the state will be coming together to raise money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits during Idaho Gives. In 2021, more than 600 nonprofits across the state participated in Idaho Gives, raising a total of over $3.8 million.
“Battelle Energy Alliance operator of Idaho National Lab is proud to support an opportunity for employees to give to the charities that touch their hearts and their lives,” said Misty Benjamin, community relations and philanthropic program manager at Idaho National Lab. “Idaho Gives unites our employees and the community for several days of giving that impacts our entire region and Idaho in a profound way.”
To learn more about Idaho Gives, please visit idahogives.org contact Wendi Ames at wendi@unitedwaysei.org for event information.
