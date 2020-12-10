At 3:15 this afternoon, Idaho Falls Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Don's Jewelry on 1st St. Police are now looking for two suspects. Both described as white men and in their 20s. If you recognize the men in the attached photos please contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200.
The man working at Don's (his identity not released by police yet) told officers the men had a gun and a stun gun. One of the men stunned the employee. Both suspects fled from the scene on foot.
Officers are still at the scene of the crime.
Police tell KPVI the employee who was stunned appears to be doing well at this time.
Anyone in the area who may have seen the suspects is asked to call dispatch immediately. Do not approach the suspects. Anyone in the area with security cameras on their homes is asked to please check your footage for the suspects.
Again, please call dispatch at (208) 529-1200 if you recognize the men, or with any footage you may have of the two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.