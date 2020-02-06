Avalanche Warning 
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING
FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER SALT LAKE CITY UT
RELAYED BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE POCATELLO ID
113 PM MST THU FEB 6 2020

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE FOREST
SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER.

THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING.

* TIMING...NOW UNTIL 600 AM MST SATURDAY.

* AFFECTED AREA...THE WASATCH MOUNTAINS IN SOUTHEAST IDAHO
  INCLUDING THE BEAR RIVER RANGE.

* AVALANCHE DANGER...THE AVALANCHE DANGER WILL BECOME HIGH ON MANY
  SLOPES AT DIFFERENT ELEVATIONS AND ASPECTS.

* REASON/IMPACTS...HEAVY DENSE SNOW AND WINDS UP TO 100 MPH HAVE
  CREATED WIDESPREAD AREAS OF UNSTABLE SNOW. BOTH HUMAN TRIGGERED
  AND NATURAL AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

BACKCOUNTRY TRAVELERS SHOULD STAY OFF OF...AND OUT FROM
UNDERNEATH...SLOPES STEEPER THAN 30 DEGREES.

 AVALANCHES MAY RUN LONG DISTANCES AND CAN RUN INTO MATURE
FORESTS. CHOOSE CONSERVATIVE TERRAIN.

CONSULT WWW.UTAHAVALANCHECENTER.ORG OR CALL 1-888-999-4019 FOR
MORE DETAILED INFORMATION.

SIMILAR AVALANCHE DANGER MAY EXIST AT LOCATIONS OUTSIDE THE
COVERAGE AREA OF THIS OR ANY AVALANCHE CENTER.
