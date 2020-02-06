BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER SALT LAKE CITY UT RELAYED BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE POCATELLO ID 113 PM MST THU FEB 6 2020 THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER. THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING. * TIMING...NOW UNTIL 600 AM MST SATURDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...THE WASATCH MOUNTAINS IN SOUTHEAST IDAHO INCLUDING THE BEAR RIVER RANGE. * AVALANCHE DANGER...THE AVALANCHE DANGER WILL BECOME HIGH ON MANY SLOPES AT DIFFERENT ELEVATIONS AND ASPECTS. * REASON/IMPACTS...HEAVY DENSE SNOW AND WINDS UP TO 100 MPH HAVE CREATED WIDESPREAD AREAS OF UNSTABLE SNOW. BOTH HUMAN TRIGGERED AND NATURAL AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BACKCOUNTRY TRAVELERS SHOULD STAY OFF OF...AND OUT FROM UNDERNEATH...SLOPES STEEPER THAN 30 DEGREES. AVALANCHES MAY RUN LONG DISTANCES AND CAN RUN INTO MATURE FORESTS. CHOOSE CONSERVATIVE TERRAIN. CONSULT WWW.UTAHAVALANCHECENTER.ORG OR CALL 1-888-999-4019 FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. SIMILAR AVALANCHE DANGER MAY EXIST AT LOCATIONS OUTSIDE THE COVERAGE AREA OF THIS OR ANY AVALANCHE CENTER.
Currently Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies, Idaho State Police, and medical personnel are on scene of a serious crash located at Mile Post 391 on Hwy 26. This crash is blocking the roadway causing delays. Read more
It's the time of year for the Census to begin and scammers are using this to their advantage. Read more
The following schools and school districts are closed due to winter weather conditions: Read more
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed the state's first case of the Novel Coronavirus today. One local expert clears up some concerns about the virus. Read more
After a snowy start to the workweek, it continued today across Eastern Idaho. Read more
A break from snow for some and an increase in wind for others.
Tuesday afternoon one local organization made a $20,000 donation. That donation will help another local organization in its effort to sustain Bannock County's economic growth. Read more
With all this snow, many of us may be looking for a place to enjoy it. Read more
Tuesday afternoon one local organization made a $20,000 donation. That donation will help another local organization in its effort to sustain Bannock County's economic growth. Read more
With all this snow, many of us may be looking for a place to enjoy it. Read more
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. * WHERE...EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY AND LOWER SNAKE RIVER PLAIN, INCLUDING THE SHOSHONE, BURLEY, AND POCATELLO AREAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&
