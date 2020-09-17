Thursday morning, the board of Southeastern Idaho Public Health moved three Eastern Idaho counties from the “minimal risk” category up to a “moderate risk” level for COVID-19.
Bannock, Bingham and Franklin counties were all moved to a higher risk category.
According to Maggie Mann, director of SIPH, the board made the decision based on their risk plan criteria. As part of that, the board considers active cases, hospital capacity and bed availability, PPE availability, and getting ahead of hospitals becoming overwhelmed. The board also considers testing availability and the positivity rates for each county.
Mann said Bannock County has been above the moderate risk threshold for the number of active cases since Sept. 1 and has not decreased. The positivity rate also continues to be above 5%.
Franklin County has also consistently remained above the moderate risk threshold for active cases since Sept. 10. Bingham County continues to have high numbers of cases and a high positivity rate.
Based on those factors, the board felt those three counties should be moved up a category.
Under the “moderate risk” level, SIPH strongly recommends wearing face coverings in public. Events and social gatherings should be limited to no more than 150 people. Non-essential travel should be minimized and businesses should telework when possible.
Also at its board meeting on Thursday, SIPH moved Butte County down a category from “high risk” to “moderate” because of a recent decrease in cases.
Since it currently has no active cases, Oneida County remains at minimal risk.
Power County remains in the “high risk” category because of active cases and its high positivity rate.
For now, Bear Lake and Caribou counties remain at a “moderate” risk level.
According to an update from SIPH on Thursday morning, the health district currently has 501 active COVID-19 cases.
The regional response plan for SIPH can be found on its website: https://siphidaho.org/psa/2020/jul/COVID-19-Regional-Response-Plan-adopted-by-BOH-07232020.pdf
