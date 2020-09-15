Bonneville High School is canceling classes on Wednesday and Thursday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
According to information from the district, a student attended classes on Tuesday within 24 hours of a positive test.
As a result, all classes and extracurricular activities for Bonneville students are cancelled for at least two days so the school and buses can be cleaned and disinfected. At this time, the school plans to resume classes on Friday.
Scott Woolstenhume, the superintendent for D93, said on Wednesday staff members will work to identify students who came in contact with the student who tested positive. The families of those students will be notified and the students will need to quarantine for the next 10 days.
In addressing questions about why the student came to school sick, the district said the student did not develop symptoms until after they had already been in school. According to the district, the student had a rapid test done on Tuesday and got the results shortly after.
On Thursday, teachers will provide online learning and instruction to students through Google Classroom or Schoology.
Students who need a device for online learning can pick up a Chromebook at the front office at Bonneville on Wednesday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
“Our greatest responsibility is the safety of our students and staff,” Woolstenhume said in a written statement. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together. Thank you for your support of Bonneville High School and School District 93.”
