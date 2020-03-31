Just before 6:00pm, an earthquake was felt in Boise and almost the entire state of Idaho and into Montana.
The 6.5 magnitude quake was centered west of Challis and lasted for less than a minute.
An aftershock of 4.6 struck in the same area almost a half hour later.
A 3.4 aftershock hit at 6:49.
The quake was felt from Boise to Sun Valley to Moscow to Pocatello and even Logan, UT.
