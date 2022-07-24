The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office has ordered evacuations due to the Woodtick Fire.
Residents at Camas Creek are in GO status, which means immediate evacuation is necessary.
Residents at Castle Creek and Sliver Creek, including Ramshorn Creek are in SET status, meaning they should prepare for the possibility of evacuation.
The Woodtick Fire is currently at 1,400 acres northeast of Martin Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.