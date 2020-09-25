UPDATE 9/25/20 11:40 p.m.: Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1200 block of East Maple Street for a residential burglary.
A white male in his 20s had broken into the garage of a home and stole two firearms. The homeowner confronted the suspect, the suspect then threatened the homeowner with a firearm, then ran away.
Schei said around 8:30 p.m. officers received information the man was in the 1500 block of Pocatello Creek Road.
According to Schei, officers located the man and after an "ensuing confrontation," officers fired their weapons. The suspect was transported to Portneuf Medical Center. His condition is currently unknown.
When asked if he could confirm the suspect was armed at the time, Schei said that is under investigation.
Schei did not say how many police officers were involved but did say those who were will be placed on administrative leave.
The incident is now under investigation by the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, which will be led by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
Police did not release the suspect's name but did say they have had previous dealings with him.
According to Schei, any additional details and information are part of the investigation and will not be released at this time.
The last officer-involved shooting for the Pocatello Police Department was in February.
UPDATE 9/25/20 9 p.m.: Police have taken their search for an armed suspect to the Outback Driving Range in Pocatello.
According to KPVI Journalist Cesar Cornejo, ambulances were seen in the area and multiple police officers are searching the area. Also, people who were in the area say that they heard gunshots.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Pocatello Police Officers are in the neighborhood of Fairmont Avenue.
Officers have closed off E. Walnut St. to E. Maple St. and from Jefferson Ave. to Hyde Ave.
According to multiple accounts, a 28-year-old while male took a weapon from a garage in the 300 block of Fairmont Avenue. The homeowner called police and they cordoned off the neighborhood and are going home to home searching for the individual. Residents in the area have been told to stay in their homes.
The individual is 5'10", around 200 pounds with tattoos of Koi and a dragon on his left arm. He was seen wearing a dark colored jacket and black pants.
If you see this person, do not engage. Call 911.
(1) comment
Koi fish** It’s a Koi fish tattoo....unless of course the tattoo is actually trying to depict a shy fish.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.