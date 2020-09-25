Pocatello Police Officers are in the neighborhood of Fairmont Avenue.
Officers have closed off E. Walnut St. to E. Maple St. and from Jefferson Ave. to Hyde Ave.
According to multiple accounts, a 28-year-old while male took a weapon from a garage in the 300 block of Fairmont Avenue. The homeowner called police and they cordoned off the neighborhood and are going home to home searching for the individual. Residents in the area have been told to stay in their homes.
The individual is 5'10", around 200 pounds with tattoos of coyfish and a dragon on his left arm. He was seen wearing a dark colored jacket and black pants.
If you see this person, do not engage. Call 911.
