This morning Judge Faren Eddins set Chad Daybell's bond at $1 million during his first court appearnace. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for July 1.
During today's hearing Prosecutor Rob Wood said the unidentified human remains were those of children.
If Daybell posts bail he must wear an ankle monitor, he cannot leave an area covering Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison and Fremont counties, he also may not contact the victims' families or the state's witnesses.
He is charged with two felony counts of concealment or destruction of evidence.
The first felony count alleges that between September 22, 2019 and June 9 2020, Daybell "did willfully destroy, alter and/or conceal human remains, and/or did aid and abet another to willfully destroy, alter and/or conceal human remains knowing that said human remains were about to be produced, used and/or discovered as evidence in a felony proceeding, inquiry and/or investigation authorized by law, with the intent to prevent it from being so produced, used and/or discovered."
The second count alleges that between September 8, 2019 and June 9, 2020 Daybell "did willfully destroy, alter and/or conceal human remains, and/or did aid and abet another to willfully destroy, alter and/or conceal human remains knowing that said human remains were about to be produced, used and/or discovered as evidence in a felony proceeding, inquiry and/or investigation authorized by law, with the intent to prevent it from being so produced, used and/or discovered."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.