On September 9, 2020 Chad Daybell's attorney John Prior filed an objection to motion for joinder. A joinder, in law, is the combining or joining of two or more legal issues together.
This comes after prosecutors filed a motion earlier in the month to join the cases of Chad Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow Daybell. Both are facing felony charges in relation to the deaths of Lori's two children. Neither is currently charged with murder.
John Prior asserts that joining the two cases would only increase media coverage and thereby increase the knowledge possible jurors would have of the case beforehand. He adds that local coverage of the case is already high and this would only add to the attention both locally and nationally.
Prior ends the motion by saying: "Joinder would be extremely prejudicial to Mr. Daybell and his right to present his defense."
The full motion is attached to this article as a PDF for you to read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.