Election Night 2020 Races
Presidential
Donald J. Trump (REP) - 431,294
Kanye West (IND) - 2,915
Joseph R. Biden (DEM) - 248,595
Don Blankenship (CON) - 1,533
Rocky “Rocky” Da La Fuente (IND) - 1,219
Jo Jorgensen (LIB) - 13,184
United States Senator
Jim Risch (REP) - 420,501
Ray J. Writz (CON) - 7,661
Natalie M. Flemming (IND) - 20,135
Paulette Jordan (DEM) - 246,664
Representative in Congress First District
Russ Fulcher (REP) - 238,414
Rudy Soto (DEM) - 108,399
Joe Evans (LIB) - 12,660
Representative in Congress Second District
Mike Simpson (REP) - 202,350
C. Aaron Swisher (DEM) - 112,766
Idaho Sierra Law (LIB) - 6,593
Pro-Life (CON) - 6,764
Idaho Constitutional Amendment – HJR4
Shall Section 2, Article III, of the Constitution of the State of Idaho be amended to require that the Senate shall consist of 35 members; and shall Section 4, Article III, of the Constitution of the State of Idaho be amended to require that the Legislature shall be apportioned to 35 legislative districts?
Yes – 353,270 (67.52%)
No – 169,927 (32.48%)
BANNOCK COUNTY (48 of 54 precincts reporting)
State Senator District 28
Jim Guthrie (REP) - 13,573
Dan Karlan (LIB) - 4,206
State Representative District 28 Position A
Randy Armstrong (REP) - 12,260
Mike Saville (DEM) - 6,234
Bannock County Commissioner First District
Lorin W. Nielsen (IND) - 12,475
Robert Ballard (IND) - 6,783
Ernie Moser (REP) - 15,456
Bannock County Commissioner Second District
Lisa Alexander (DEM) - 14,740
Jeff Hough (REP) - 20,653
Bannock County Sheriff
Tony Manu (REP) - 25,228
Nate Stewart (IND) - 9,431
Bannock County Advisory Question
“Do you support exploring the consolidation of Pocatello and Chubbuck into one city?”
Yes - 16,560 (47.04%)
No – 18,641 (52.96%)
Portneuf Library District Bond
In Favor Of - 4,235 (46.17%)
Against - 4,937 (53.83%)
BONNEVILLE COUNTY (44 of 55 precincts reporting)
State Representative District 32 Position B
Chad Christensen (REP) – 1,717
Bill Leake (DEM) – 502
State Representative District 33 Position A
Barbara Ehardt (REP) - 8,132
Miranda Marquit (DEM) - 6,187
State Representative District 33 Position B
Marco Erickson (REP) - 8,785
David Roth (DEM) - 5,275
Joint School District 150 Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy - $498,000 per year for 10 years
In favor of – 14 (77.78%)
Against – 4 (22.22%)
Ririe Joint School District 252 Bond Election – not to exceed $1,200,000
In Favor of – 82 (53.59%)
Against – 71 (46.41%)
Ririe Joint School District 252 Bond – not to exceed $6,415,740
In Favor of – 54 (35.53%)
Against - 98 (64.47%)
BINGHAM COUNTY (29 of 29 precincts reporting)
State Representative District 31 Position B
Travis Oler (DEM) - 7,040
Julianne Young (REP) - 12,390
Bingham County Sheriff
Vaughn LeFevre (IND) – 2,741
Craig T. Roland (REP) - 16,113
LEMHI COUNTY
State Senator District 8
Kirsten Faith Richardson (CON) - 187
Bill Sifford (IND) - 665
Steven Thayn (REP) - 3,536
BUTTE COUNTY (4 of 4 precincts reporting)
County Commissioner Second District
Hootie Langseth - 1,041
William J Moncur (Bill) - 322
BEAR LAKE (15 of 15 precincts reporting)
State Representative District 32 Seat B
Chad Christensen (REP) - 2,821
Bill Leake (DEM) - 397
Soda Springs School Dist. 150 Plant Facilities Reserve Levy not to exceed $498,000 for ten years
In Favor Of - 69 (69.70%)
Against - 30 (30.30%)
CARIBOU COUNTY (9 of 9 precincts reporting)
State Representative District 32 Position B
Chad Christensen (REP) - 2,420
Bill Leake (DEM) - 576
Soda Springs Joint School District 150 Plant Facilities Reserve Levy: $498,000 each year for ten years.
In Favor Of - 1,243 (63.97%)
Against - 700 (36.03%)
TETON COUNTY
State Representative District 32 Position B
Chad Christensen (REP) -
Bill Leake (DEM) -
County Commissioner First District
Cindy Riegel (DEM) -
Taylor Barlow (REP) -
County Commissioner Second District
Harley G. Wilcox (REP) -
Mike Whitfield (DEM) -
County Sheriff
Clint Lemieux (REP) -
Jeremiah Jones (DEM) -
Prosecuting Attorney
Alex Sosa (DEM) -
Bailey Smith (REP) -
Teton School District 401 Supplemental Levy: $3,100,000 each year for two years
In Favor Of -
Against -
POWER COUNTY (6 of 6 precincts reporting)
Legislative District 28 Senator
Jim Guthrie (REP) - 2,440 (83.30%)
Dan Karlan (LIB) - 489 (16.70%)
Legislative District 28 Representative Seat A
Randy Armstrong (REP) - 2,073 (68.60%)
Mike Saville (DEM) - 949 (31.40%)
County Sheriff
Joshua Campbell (REP) - 2,129 (69.67%)
Max Sprague (DEM) - 927 (30.33%)
ONEIDA COUNTY (6 of 6 precincts reporting)
Legislative District 32 Representative Seat B
Chad Christensen (REP) - 1,982 (84.38%)
Bill Leake (DEM) - 367 (15.62%)
FRANKLIN COUNTY (17 of 18 precincts reporting)
State Representative District 32 Position B
Chad Christensen (REP) - 5,630
Bill Leake (DEM) - 710
