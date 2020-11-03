Election results 2020

Election Night 2020 Races

Presidential

Donald J. Trump (REP) - 431,294

Kanye West (IND) - 2,915

Joseph R. Biden (DEM) - 248,595

Don Blankenship (CON) - 1,533

Rocky “Rocky” Da La Fuente (IND) - 1,219

Jo Jorgensen (LIB) - 13,184

United States Senator

Jim Risch (REP) - 420,501

Ray J. Writz (CON) - 7,661

Natalie M. Flemming (IND) - 20,135

Paulette Jordan (DEM) - 246,664

Representative in Congress First District

Russ Fulcher (REP) - 238,414

Rudy Soto (DEM) - 108,399

Joe Evans (LIB) - 12,660

Representative in Congress Second District

Mike Simpson (REP) - 202,350

C. Aaron Swisher (DEM) - 112,766

Idaho Sierra Law (LIB) - 6,593

Pro-Life (CON) - 6,764

Idaho Constitutional Amendment – HJR4

Shall Section 2, Article III, of the Constitution of the State of Idaho be amended to require that the Senate shall consist of 35 members; and shall Section 4, Article III, of the Constitution of the State of Idaho be amended to require that the Legislature shall be apportioned to 35 legislative districts?

Yes – 353,270 (67.52%)

No – 169,927 (32.48%)

BANNOCK COUNTY (48 of 54 precincts reporting)

State Senator District 28

Jim Guthrie (REP) - 13,573

Dan Karlan (LIB) - 4,206

State Representative District 28 Position A

Randy Armstrong (REP) - 12,260

Mike Saville (DEM) - 6,234

Bannock County Commissioner First District

Lorin W. Nielsen (IND) - 12,475

Robert Ballard (IND) - 6,783

Ernie Moser (REP) - 15,456

Bannock County Commissioner Second District

Lisa Alexander (DEM) - 14,740

Jeff Hough (REP) - 20,653

Bannock County Sheriff

Tony Manu (REP) - 25,228

Nate Stewart (IND) - 9,431

Bannock County Advisory Question

“Do you support exploring the consolidation of Pocatello and Chubbuck into one city?”

Yes - 16,560 (47.04%)

No – 18,641 (52.96%)

Portneuf Library District Bond

In Favor Of - 4,235 (46.17%)

Against - 4,937 (53.83%)

BONNEVILLE COUNTY (44 of 55 precincts reporting)

State Representative District 32 Position B

Chad Christensen (REP) – 1,717

Bill Leake (DEM) – 502

State Representative District 33 Position A

Barbara Ehardt (REP) - 8,132

Miranda Marquit (DEM) - 6,187

State Representative District 33 Position B

Marco Erickson (REP) - 8,785

David Roth (DEM) - 5,275

Joint School District 150 Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy - $498,000 per year for 10 years

In favor of – 14 (77.78%)

Against – 4 (22.22%)

Ririe Joint School District 252 Bond Election – not to exceed $1,200,000

In Favor of – 82 (53.59%)

Against – 71 (46.41%)

Ririe Joint School District 252 Bond – not to exceed $6,415,740

In Favor of – 54 (35.53%)

Against - 98 (64.47%)

BINGHAM COUNTY (29 of 29 precincts reporting)

State Representative District 31 Position B

Travis Oler (DEM) - 7,040

Julianne Young (REP) - 12,390

Bingham County Sheriff

Vaughn LeFevre (IND) – 2,741

Craig T. Roland (REP) - 16,113

LEMHI COUNTY 

State Senator District 8

Kirsten Faith Richardson (CON) - 187

Bill Sifford (IND) - 665

Steven Thayn (REP) - 3,536

BUTTE COUNTY (4 of 4 precincts reporting)

County Commissioner Second District

Hootie Langseth - 1,041

William J Moncur (Bill) - 322

BEAR LAKE (15 of 15 precincts reporting)

State Representative District 32 Seat B

Chad Christensen (REP) - 2,821

Bill Leake (DEM) - 397

Soda Springs School Dist. 150 Plant Facilities Reserve Levy not to exceed $498,000 for ten years

In Favor Of - 69 (69.70%)

Against - 30 (30.30%)

CARIBOU COUNTY (9 of 9 precincts reporting)

State Representative District 32 Position B

Chad Christensen (REP) - 2,420

Bill Leake (DEM) - 576

Soda Springs Joint School District 150 Plant Facilities Reserve Levy: $498,000 each year for ten years. 

In Favor Of - 1,243 (63.97%) 

Against - 700 (36.03%)

TETON COUNTY 

State Representative District 32 Position B

Chad Christensen (REP) - 

Bill Leake (DEM) - 

County Commissioner First District

Cindy Riegel (DEM) - 

Taylor Barlow (REP) - 

County Commissioner Second District 

Harley G. Wilcox (REP) - 

Mike Whitfield (DEM) - 

County Sheriff 

Clint Lemieux (REP) - 

Jeremiah Jones (DEM) - 

Prosecuting Attorney

Alex Sosa (DEM) - 

Bailey Smith (REP) - 

Teton School District 401 Supplemental Levy: $3,100,000 each year for two  years

In Favor Of - 

Against - 

POWER COUNTY (6 of 6 precincts reporting)

Legislative District 28 Senator

Jim Guthrie (REP) - 2,440 (83.30%) 

Dan Karlan (LIB) - 489 (16.70%)

Legislative District 28 Representative Seat A

Randy Armstrong (REP) - 2,073 (68.60%)

Mike Saville (DEM) - 949 (31.40%)

County Sheriff

Joshua Campbell (REP) - 2,129 (69.67%)

Max Sprague (DEM) - 927 (30.33%)

ONEIDA COUNTY (6 of 6 precincts reporting)

Legislative District 32 Representative Seat B

Chad Christensen (REP) - 1,982 (84.38%)

Bill Leake (DEM) - 367 (15.62%)

FRANKLIN COUNTY (17 of 18 precincts reporting)

State Representative District 32 Position B

Chad Christensen (REP) - 5,630

Bill Leake (DEM) - 710

