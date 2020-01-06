UPDATE: Captain R. Knapp of the Pocatello Police Department has now released information on tonight's shooting:
Officers from Pocatello Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, and the Drug Enforcement Administration were involved in a cooperative drug task force investigation.
On 01/06/20 at approximately 1730 hours, officers were in the area of Bench Road and Pocatello Creek road attempting to arrest a suspect.
A short vehicle pursuit evolved after the suspect fled from the scene. Shortly after the driver of the suspect vehicle abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. The suspect was located a short time later in the vicinity of 1000 Pocatello Creek Road near the Sizzler restaurant.
During the apprehension of the suspect, an officer involved shooting occurred at this location.
One male suspect was transported to the Portneuf Medical Center for treatment as a result of this incident.
No officers were injured during this incident. There were no injuries to persons in the area at the time of this incident.
The Idaho Falls Police Department and members of the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident team were notified, and will be conducting the investigation of this incident.
During this incident, there were reports of shots fired from at least two different locations. There are several crime scene locations resulting from this incident. All further information will be released through the Idaho Falls Police Department.
Original story below:
Pocatello Police, Chubbuck Police, Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Sheriff's Office all responded to a call in Pocatello earlier this evening where shots were allegedly fired.
The crime scene is split between the Super 8 Motel on Bench Road in Pocatello and the parking lot by Sizzler on Pocatello Creek Road.
When KPVI arrived on scene just before 6:00 p.m., crime scene tape blocked off the parking lots at both locations and law enforcement officers were searching for something on the ground.
The suspect was no longer on scene.
One witness was working in a business in the plaza behind Sizzler. She did not see a shooting but heard gunshots.
Another witness said he thinks it was a law official who fired the gun, but did not see it happen.
Law officials did not confirm any information at the scene, but told KPVI the Pocatello Police Department would send out an official statement later tonight.
KPVI will continue to update the story as information is confirmed.
