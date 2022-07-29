A recall petition has started for three Pocatello City Council Members. Signatures have been verified by the Bannock County Elections Office that will now allow the recall process to formally begin.
City Council Members named in the recall are Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega, and Chris Stevens.
Normally, circulators would have 75 days from the date of approval to collect the required number of signatures. Petitions must be signed by qualified electors of the jurisdiction in which the recall is being conducted and must be signed in the presence of the signature gatherer. However, the petitioning organization will have until 5:00pm on September 9, 2022 to turn in the required 6,000 signatures for each council member in order for the recall to be put on the November 2022 ballot.
In a statement released to KPVI, recall organizer Joan Reed wrote, “I am doing the recall on behalf of concerned citizens of Pocatello. We feel a need to change the makeup of the Pocatello City Council with the removal of Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega, and Chris Stevens. The recall is a result of an accumulation of belligerent behavior on the part of the three councilors. Things such as a hostile work environment for employees, Bray and Ortega’s decision to break quorum on May 19th, Ortega’s famous “hit list,” Bray’s attack on fellow council members, and Stevens's bullying
of city staff has caused a dysfunctional city council. The citizens of Pocatello are sick and tired of this situation. Changes need to be made.”
