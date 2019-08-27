The polls have closed for Tuesday's School District 93 bond election here are updated results.
With 27 of the 27 precincts reporting, the $42.7 million bond has 1606 'yes' votes to 2398 'no' votes.
In order to pass, the bond would need a super majority of 66% percent plus one vote to pass. The results are unofficial until certified by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.
In Madison and Fremont Counties, Joint School District #322 has a General Obligation Bond on the ballot.
With all eight precincts reporting, there are currently 840 'yes' votes to 237 'no' votes.
