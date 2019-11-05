Election Results 01

Polls in eastern Idaho are now closed.

Results are unofficial until certified by the Idaho Secretary of State.

BANNOCK COUNTY_______________________________________

City of Pocatello - 57/57 Precincts

Pocatello City Council Seat #1

W. James “Jim” Johnston (I) - 2,208

Paul L. Schmidtlein - 252

Dale G. Spencer - 590

Christine “Chris” Stevens - 3,737

Pocatello City Council Seat #2

Lance Kolbet - 2,196

Claudia Ortega - 3,705

Colton T. Peterson - 757

Pocatello City Council Seat #3

Roger Bray (I) - 3,173

Idaho Lorax Carta - 153

Ethan Ennis - 1,265

Arlen M. Walker - 887

Donald “Don” Zebe - 1,313

City of Chubbuck

City Council Seat #1

Dan Heiner - 598

Darell K. Stewart - 450

City of Downey

City Council (Vote for 2)

Gary Barnes - 65

Larry Burden - 61

John Cutright - 15

Bonnie Hill - 116

John Hyde - 49

Kirk Price - 49

City of Inkom

Mayor

Gerrad L. Montgomery - 26

Max Shaffer - 148

City Council (Vote for 2)

Marshall G. Brown - 98

Jason Hooker - 61

Joel Jolley - 64

Tracie Montgomery - 26

Teresa Norton - 44

City of Lava

City Council (Vote for 2)

Randy Benglan - 54

Brian P. Hinz - 67

Matazie Hobbs - 23

James Page - 21

City of McCammon

City Council

2 Year Term

Pam Bissegger - 97

Stephanie Iverson - 144

4 Year Term (Vote for Two)

Bill Bordeaux - 83

Steve Campbell - 156

Dale Kinloch - 147

School District #25

Board of Trustees Zone #3

James “Jim” Facer - 748

Eric Lee Stewart - 569

Board of Trustees Zone #4

Oliver Ormsby Ahmu - 304

Idaho Lorax Carta - 104

Paul N. Vitale - 934

Question Number 1

Shall non-property tax revenues also be used for land acquisition and municipal building construction?

In Favor - 66

Against - 23

City of Marsh Valley

School District #21

Board of Trustees Zone #2

Jill Gunter - 274

Kurt S. Willis - 47

Board of Trustees Zone #4

Shelly Jones - 129

Don W. Nielsen - 207

BINGHAM COUNTY_________________________________________

25 of 25 Precincts Reporting

City of Aberdeen

City Council

Diane Hernandez - 53

Alan Summers - 58

Karl D. Vollmer - 50

Atomic City

City Council Seat #1

Larry C. Fledler - 14

Dieter H. Nippert - 7

City Council Seat #2

Anthony Bandiera - 7

Jared Mundell - 15

City of Basalt

Mayor

Matthew R. Burch - 26

Larry D. Wagoner - 44

Firth School District Trustee Zone #2

Brian Esplin - 111

Robyn S. Mitchell - 57

City of Blackfoot

Blackfoot School District Trustee Zone #2

Karen Clark Driscoll - 431

Carlos Mercado - 303

Blackfoot-Snake River Fire District Commissioner Zone #3

Michael Hepworth - 719

Bruce Lloyd - 1,293

City of Firth

Creation of Bingham County Recreation District

In Favor - 2,110

Against - 2,589

BONNEVILLE COUNTY_____________________________________

Ammon City Council Seat #5 - 11/11 Precincts Reporting

Debra W. Clapp - 231

D. Ray Ellis - 191

Josh Wheeler - 580

Idaho Falls City Council Seat #3 - 30/30 Precincts Reporting

Tom Hally - 2,169

Stephanie Lucas - 1,702

Ucon City Council (Vote for Two) - 2/2 Precincts Reporting

John E. Brasier - 56

Phil Campbell - 23

Larry Gillmore - 43

School District #91 Board of Trustees Zone #3 - 8/8 Precincts Reporting

Jim De Angelis - 371

Lara Hill - 591

School District #91 Board of Trustees Zone #4 - 6/6 Precincts Reporting

Elizabeth Cogliati - 221

G. Larry Haws - 173

Jacob Johnson - 165

Swan Valley District 92 Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy - 4/4 Precincts Reporting

In Favor of - 98

Against - 150

