Polls in eastern Idaho are now closed.
Results are unofficial until certified by the Idaho Secretary of State.
BANNOCK COUNTY_______________________________________
City of Pocatello - 57/57 Precincts
Pocatello City Council Seat #1
W. James “Jim” Johnston (I) - 2,208
Paul L. Schmidtlein - 252
Dale G. Spencer - 590
Christine “Chris” Stevens - 3,737
Pocatello City Council Seat #2
Lance Kolbet - 2,196
Claudia Ortega - 3,705
Colton T. Peterson - 757
Pocatello City Council Seat #3
Roger Bray (I) - 3,173
Idaho Lorax Carta - 153
Ethan Ennis - 1,265
Arlen M. Walker - 887
Donald “Don” Zebe - 1,313
City of Chubbuck
City Council Seat #1
Dan Heiner - 598
Darell K. Stewart - 450
City of Downey
City Council (Vote for 2)
Gary Barnes - 65
Larry Burden - 61
John Cutright - 15
Bonnie Hill - 116
John Hyde - 49
Kirk Price - 49
City of Inkom
Mayor
Gerrad L. Montgomery - 26
Max Shaffer - 148
City Council (Vote for 2)
Marshall G. Brown - 98
Jason Hooker - 61
Joel Jolley - 64
Tracie Montgomery - 26
Teresa Norton - 44
City of Lava
City Council (Vote for 2)
Randy Benglan - 54
Brian P. Hinz - 67
Matazie Hobbs - 23
James Page - 21
City of McCammon
City Council
2 Year Term
Pam Bissegger - 97
Stephanie Iverson - 144
4 Year Term (Vote for Two)
Bill Bordeaux - 83
Steve Campbell - 156
Dale Kinloch - 147
School District #25
Board of Trustees Zone #3
James “Jim” Facer - 748
Eric Lee Stewart - 569
Board of Trustees Zone #4
Oliver Ormsby Ahmu - 304
Idaho Lorax Carta - 104
Paul N. Vitale - 934
Question Number 1
Shall non-property tax revenues also be used for land acquisition and municipal building construction?
In Favor - 66
Against - 23
City of Marsh Valley
School District #21
Board of Trustees Zone #2
Jill Gunter - 274
Kurt S. Willis - 47
Board of Trustees Zone #4
Shelly Jones - 129
Don W. Nielsen - 207
BINGHAM COUNTY_________________________________________
25 of 25 Precincts Reporting
City of Aberdeen
City Council
Diane Hernandez - 53
Alan Summers - 58
Karl D. Vollmer - 50
Atomic City
City Council Seat #1
Larry C. Fledler - 14
Dieter H. Nippert - 7
City Council Seat #2
Anthony Bandiera - 7
Jared Mundell - 15
City of Basalt
Mayor
Matthew R. Burch - 26
Larry D. Wagoner - 44
Firth School District Trustee Zone #2
Brian Esplin - 111
Robyn S. Mitchell - 57
City of Blackfoot
Blackfoot School District Trustee Zone #2
Karen Clark Driscoll - 431
Carlos Mercado - 303
Blackfoot-Snake River Fire District Commissioner Zone #3
Michael Hepworth - 719
Bruce Lloyd - 1,293
City of Firth
Creation of Bingham County Recreation District
In Favor - 2,110
Against - 2,589
BONNEVILLE COUNTY_____________________________________
Ammon City Council Seat #5 - 11/11 Precincts Reporting
Debra W. Clapp - 231
D. Ray Ellis - 191
Josh Wheeler - 580
Idaho Falls City Council Seat #3 - 30/30 Precincts Reporting
Tom Hally - 2,169
Stephanie Lucas - 1,702
Ucon City Council (Vote for Two) - 2/2 Precincts Reporting
John E. Brasier - 56
Phil Campbell - 23
Larry Gillmore - 43
School District #91 Board of Trustees Zone #3 - 8/8 Precincts Reporting
Jim De Angelis - 371
Lara Hill - 591
School District #91 Board of Trustees Zone #4 - 6/6 Precincts Reporting
Elizabeth Cogliati - 221
G. Larry Haws - 173
Jacob Johnson - 165
Swan Valley District 92 Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy - 4/4 Precincts Reporting
In Favor of - 98
Against - 150
