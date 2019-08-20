One person is dead after a construction accident in Bannock County.
Tuesday afternoon, trusses fell on two people who were working on the North Bannock County Firehouse. Both were injured and taken to Portneuf Medical Center. One person succumbed to their injuries.
About fifteen people were on the scene when the accident happened. Emergency crews are on the scene investigating.
