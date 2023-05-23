From City of Idaho Falls news release:
PLEASE STAY INSIDE! AVOID ALL ROADWAYS WEST OF WOODRUFF AVENUE. WE ARE RESPONDING TO MULTIPLE CARS STUCK ON ROADWAYS DUE TO RISING WATER. AVOID UNDERPASSES.
There are multiple vehicles stranded at the Yellowstone and D Street underpass. Multiple lanes of traffic are blocked. Yellowstone is blocked at Anderson. Almost every street downtown is impassable. The Dispatch Center is very busy right now. Please do not call 9-1-1 to report your house is flooding unless lives are endangered. We need to keep dispatch lines open for emergencies. Public safety and Public Works personnel are responding to calls as quickly as possible. PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE UNTIL THE CONDITIONS IMPROVE.
