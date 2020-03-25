Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 25F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 25F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.