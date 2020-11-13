At a news conference Friday afternoon, Idaho Governor Brad Little announced that he is rolling the state back to a modified Stage 2 of his Idaho Rebounds plan.
Also at the news conference, Gov. Little said that he would activate the Idaho National Guard to help fight the Coronavirus as the Gem State sees a surge in cases and hospitalizations.
Executive Order 2020-19 calls 100 troops to provide a host of capabilities where they are needed, potentially including mobile testing support, medical facility decontamination, or COVID-19 screenings, in addition to ongoing planning and logistics support.
Under the new statewide Stage 2 public health order:
Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. This does not pertain to religious or political expression. Physical distancing is required for all gatherings.
At-risk Idahoans should self-isolate.
All Idahoans are encouraged to telework whenever possible and feasible with business operations.
Masks continue to be required at long-term care facilities.
Bars, nightclubs, and restaurants continue to operate with seating only.
Governor Little said this does not mean Idaho's economy is on lockdown. Businesses and churches will remain open under the new statewide public health order. However, all individuals and businesses should continue following recommended protocols to minimize transmission, including wearing masks when around others not in your household. Those protocols are available at Rebound.Idaho.Gov.
Governor Little and health officials encouraged people to wear their masks, but stopped short of mandating the wearing of masks in public. St. Luke's hospital in Boise announced that they are halting surgeries until later in the year.
