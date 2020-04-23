Governor Little announces stages to reopening the economy

Thursday morning Governor Brad Little held a press conference in his office to announce "Idaho Rebounds: Our Path to Prosperity."
It is the state's plan to reopening the economy completely by the end of June; the first stage beginning May 1, 2020.
Each stage will last approximately two weeks as long as certain criteria are being met. Criterion such as: "Downward trend or low numbers of COVID-19-like illness patient visits as tracked by Emergency Departments within a 14-day period."
If the various criteria the state is tracking are not met, any stage may be extended.
The first stage will allow much of retail to open up following guidelines based on information from the White House and CDC.
The final stage will allow for group gatherings of 50 or more people to take place.
The governor said, "We will not be back to normal until we have a vaccine."
He asks that Idahoans continue to practice social distancing and smart-health practices even as the economy opens back up. He says the state is able to move forward because the majority of people are following these guidelines and continuing to do so will lead to a quicker reopening of the state.
The state has a new website where the stages of reopening and their criteria can be found. Visit: https://rebound.idaho.gov/
We will have more tonight on KPVI News at 10.
