UPDATE: Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 has released a statement about the fire at Highland High School.
"In the early morning hours on Friday, April 21, 2023, a fire was reported at Highland High School. All classes at Highland are canceled today. More information will be released as the district receives updates from officials who are actively working on-site today and throughout the weekend. The district requests that staff, learners and community members please avoid being at or around the area until further notice."
The City of Pocatello Fire Department also released a statement:
"Crews are on scene at Highland High School working a structure fire. Call came in at 3:57 am, upon arrival crews found flames showing over the D building. Crews have been actively working the fire and keeping it contained to the one building. We have been assisted by Chubbuck Fire and Pocatello Police. Once the fire is out the fire investigation will begin. Photos courtesy of Kyle Riley."
As of 8:00am, PFD crews were still spraying water on the north side of the campus. The roof over the cafeteria has collapsed.
ORIGINAL STORY: Pocatello Police and the Pocatello Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at Highland High School.
Officials tell KPVI that there was some kind of explosion at the high school.
No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.