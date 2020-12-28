Someone holding an Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket could start out the New Year as the Idaho Lottery’s newest millionaire. The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers in the sold-out, 2020 version of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle shortly before 10 PM Mountain Time this evening. And this year’s $1,000,000 winning number is:
0 3 4 4 3 8
In addition to the $1,000,000 top prize, the Idaho Lottery also announced the two $10,000 prize winning numbers from this year’s game. They are:
1 9 9 6 9 1
1 1 7 3 6 0
In addition to the $1,000,000 and $10,000 prizes, this year’s game offered more prizes than any previous Raffle game, including 250 prizes of $200, 500 prizes of $50, and 13,670 prizes of $15.
For all 14,423 prizes, players can check their tickets for winners at idaholottery.com, by calling the Idaho Lottery Winning Numbers Hotline (208-334-4656), using the Idaho Lottery’s free, mobile Check-a-Ticket app, or by visiting an Idaho Lottery retail location.
All winning tickets of $1,000 or higher in this game must be claimed at Lottery offices in Boise. Players will have 180 days after the draw on December 28, 2020 to claim their prizes. Idaho Lottery offices are open from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM Mountain Time, Monday through Friday, excluding State holidays. All other prizes may be claimed at Idaho Lottery retail locations.
The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle generated more than $800,000 in dividend revenue to benefit Idaho public schools and buildings this year
