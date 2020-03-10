Decision 2020 Presidential Primary Election Results
Democratic Party Primary:
Michael Bennet = 94
Joseph R. Biden = 51,959
Michael R. Bloomberg = 2,547
Cory Booker = 56
Steve Burke = 36
Pete Buttigieg = 1,388
Julian Castro = 49
Roque De La Fuente = 22
John K. Delaney = 58
Tulsi Gabbard = 840
Amy Klobuchar = 760
Deval Patrick = 15
Bernie Sanders = 45,254
Tom Steyer = 110
Elizabeth Warren = 2,850
Marlanne Willamson = 56
Andrew Yang = 302
Republican Party Primary:
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente = 483
Bob Ely = 364
Matthew John Matern = 502
Donald J. Trump = 83,625
Joe Walsh = 1,844
Bill Weld = 1,880
Constitution Party Primary:
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente = 604
Bob Ely = 463
Matthew John Matern = 620
Donald J. Trump = 107,926
Joe Walsh = 2,254
Bill Weld = 2,392
Pocatello/Chubbuck School Dist. 25 School Plant Facilities Levy:
52/52 Precincts Reporting
In Favor of = 6,670
Against = 4,148
Bonneville/Bingham Jt. School Dist. #60 Supplemental Levy:
6/6 Precincts Reporting
In favor of = 647
Against = 339
Aberdeen School Dist. #58 Supplemental Levy:
In favor of = 267
Against = 164
American Falls School Dist. #381 Plant Facilities Levy:
3/3 Precincts Reporting
In favor of = 605
Against = 379
Swan Valley School Dist. #92 Plant Facilities Levy:
3/3 Precincts Reporting
In favor of = 129
Against = 134
Soda Springs Jt. School Dist. #150 Supplemental Levy:
3/3 Precincts Reporting
In favor of = 369
Against = 201
Salmon School Dist. #291 Levy:
8/8 Precincts Reporting
In favor of = 1,443
Against - 594
