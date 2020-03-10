Decision 2020 Graphic 01

Decision 2020 Presidential Primary Election Results

Democratic Party Primary:

Michael Bennet = 94

Joseph R. Biden = 51,959

Michael R. Bloomberg = 2,547

Cory Booker = 56

Steve Burke = 36

Pete Buttigieg = 1,388

Julian Castro = 49

Roque De La Fuente = 22

John K. Delaney = 58

Tulsi Gabbard = 840

Amy Klobuchar = 760

Deval Patrick = 15

Bernie Sanders = 45,254

Tom Steyer = 110

Elizabeth Warren = 2,850

Marlanne Willamson = 56

Andrew Yang = 302

Republican Party Primary:

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente = 483

Bob Ely = 364

Matthew John Matern = 502

Donald J. Trump = 83,625

Joe Walsh = 1,844

Bill Weld = 1,880

Constitution Party Primary:

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente = 604

Bob Ely = 463

Matthew John Matern = 620

Donald J. Trump = 107,926

Joe Walsh = 2,254

Bill Weld = 2,392

Pocatello/Chubbuck School Dist. 25 School Plant Facilities Levy:

52/52 Precincts Reporting

In Favor of = 6,670

Against = 4,148

Bonneville/Bingham Jt. School Dist. #60 Supplemental Levy:

6/6 Precincts Reporting

In favor of = 647

Against = 339

Aberdeen School Dist. #58 Supplemental Levy:

In favor of = 267

Against = 164

American Falls School Dist. #381 Plant Facilities Levy:

3/3 Precincts Reporting

In favor of = 605

Against = 379

Swan Valley School Dist. #92 Plant Facilities Levy:

3/3 Precincts Reporting

In favor of = 129

Against = 134

Soda Springs Jt. School Dist. #150 Supplemental Levy:

3/3 Precincts Reporting

In favor of = 369

Against = 201

Salmon School Dist. #291 Levy:

8/8 Precincts Reporting

In favor of = 1,443

Against - 594

